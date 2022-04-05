Champions League: Quarterfinal Odds and Matchups

8 teams left Champions League.

The quarter-finals will begin on Tuesday with Benfica hosting Liverpool, and Manchester City hosting Atletico Madrid. They will continue with Chelsea’s games against Real Madrid and Villarreal vs Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The second leg of the quarterfinal tie will be played next week in which the fixtures have been flipped. If a two-leg match ends in a tie at the end of the second game, the away goals will not come into play. UEFA removed away goals as tiebreakers ahead of the 2021–22 Champions League.

The winners of Benfica and Liverpool will face the winners of Villarreal and Bayern in the semi-finals, while the winners of Chelsea and Real Madrid will face the winners of Man City and Atletico in the second semi-final. Chelsea and Man City semi-final will be a rematch of the last match…