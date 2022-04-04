Champions League: Ranking the African stars still standing

Benfica are the dark horses in the Champions League, but cannot be underestimated after eliminating Ajax in the Round of 16.

One-time wonderkid Taarabt, now reinvented as a central midfielder, remains a glittering talent on his day, and is enjoying a late-career revival at Benfica even if he’s dropped out of the international reckoning.

After his previous stints with Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Queen’s Park Rangers, Benfica’s showdown with Liverpool may be the biggest match of his career.