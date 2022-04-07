Champions League: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema claims best in world after Chelsea hat-trick

London – If it’s not the best forward in the world, please show us the player who is better than Karim Benzema. What a feast that would be; It really must be a remarkable player to be able to outperform the performance Real Madrid’s talisman gave to Scythe through a defense famous for his rudeness on nights like Wednesday night.

What separates the best from only the great is their ability to replicate their talents. No one is as reliably compatible on the biggest stage as Benzema. There are plenty of strong contenders for individual crowns at the end of the season, but the arguments to make against them are remarkable. Two hat-tricks on the biggest stage that may have changed irrevocably…