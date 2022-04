Real Madrid travel to London on Tuesday to face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. Without his trainer Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been absent for a week. According to Marka, Ancelotti will conduct a new PCR test. If his test comes negative, he will join the team on Wednesday. His son, David, a member of his staff as an assistant, led Merengue to Real’s victory against Celta Vigo (1-2) on Saturday.