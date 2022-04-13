Champions League semi-final draw explained: Final 4 UCL fixtures

The second Champions League quarter-final match will take place this week, with two weeks to go before the semi-final fixtures

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Portugal last week while Manchester City scored a last-minute goal as they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal and Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be the first of the quarterfinal matches as they begin tonight (Tuesday 12 April 2022).

Liverpool vs Benfica and Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City will take place tomorrow evening.

Liverpool celebrating 2019 Champions League victory

While the eight teams prepare to continue the fight in the next stage of the competition, let’s take a look at how the semi-final draw works.