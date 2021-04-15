Champions League Team of the Week

Sports activities Mole selects its Champions League workforce of the week for the quarter-final second legs, together with Neymar, Phil Foden and N’Golo Kante.

An enthralling batch of Champions League quarter-finals have now come to a detailed, with a few of Europe’s brightest skills now able to showcase their expertise within the last 4 whereas others have bowed out with their heads held excessive.

Chelsea got a scare within the dying embers of their conflict with Porto when Mahdi Taremi struck a sensational overhead kick within the fourth minute of harm time, however first-leg targets from Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount noticed the Blues progress 2-1 on combination.

Final 12 months’s overwhelmed finalists Paris Saint Germain endured additionally endured a nervy night when former striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bundled dwelling within the first half, however Les Parisiens’ goal-laden efficiency on the Allianz Area noticed them dump the reigning champions out of the competitors.

Liverpool created likelihood after likelihood as they tried to interrupt down Actual Madrid‘s cussed defence, however the 2019 champions finally crashed out after a goalless draw on the night time and a 3-1 combination defeat to Los Blancos.

Lastly, Borussia Dortmund‘s Jude Bellingham refused to be denied towards Manchester Metropolis after his first-leg aim was controversially disallowed, however Pep Guardiola‘s personal English starlet in Phil Foden replicated his first-leg heroics with a shocking strike to propel Metropolis to a 2-1 win.

Right here, Sports activities Mole selects its Champions League workforce of the week from the quarter-final second legs.

The veterans Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer demonstrated their prowess within the conflict of the titans on the Parc des Princes, with the latter conserving his facet within the tie on a number of events. Nevertheless, Actual Madrid had been indebted to their primary Thibaut Courtois, as his 4 saves at Anfield proved pivotal on an evening the place Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had been annoyed time and time once more.

Many anticipated PSG’s Colin Dagba to wrestle on the right-hand facet with out Marquinhos there to assist him out, however the 22-year-old handled the specter of Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies expertly – making 5 tackles and three interceptions on the night time – and he edges out Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are represented within the rearguard by Andy Robertson, who completed the night time with an 89% go success price and will have chalked up a few assists if his teammates had been extra medical.

Regardless that Lucas Hernandez placeholder picture‘s efforts had been finally for nought, the France worldwide produced a sensational show in Bayern’s defence to maintain Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at bay all through the night – together with a final man deal with to disclaim the previous. Liverpool’s attackers should take a number of the blame for failing to seek out the again of the web towards Actual Madrid, however the unfamiliar centre-back pairing of Eder Militao and Nacho had been on type all through the 90 minutes, and the Spaniard simply edges out his associate.

Liverpool had been up in arms when Bjorn Kuipers determined that Casemiro‘s problem on James Milner solely warranted a yellow card, however with 5 clearances, 4 profitable tackles and two interceptions, the Brazilian continues to exhibit his significance to Zinedine Zidane‘s engine room and performed a key function in his facet’s efforts to protect their first-leg lead.

It was a toss up between Chelsea lynchpins N’Golo Kante and Jorginho for one of many different two spots in midfield, with the Italy worldwide profitable a staggering eight tackles on the night time and finishing 86% of his passes. Nevertheless, having lasted the total 90 minutes after simply recovering from harm, in addition to popping up in all places on the pitch, Kante will get the nod in our workforce.

After his controversially-disallowed aim on the Etihad, Jude Bellingham was not going to be denied this time round, because the 17-year-old curled dwelling like a seasoned centre-forward would to open the scoring on the Westfalenstadion. {The teenager}’s aim finally counted for nothing within the tie, however Bellingham’s evident potential over the 2 legs actually has England followers excited for the longer term.

Bellingham’s fellow Englishman Phil Foden scored what proved to be his facet’s winner within the first leg, and his strike within the second leg was all of the extra spectacular, as he powered dwelling a left-footed effort from exterior the realm following a brief nook. Additionally boasting a 92% go success price – in addition to three key passes – Foden was a easy selection for our assault.

Porto’s Mahdi Taremi deserved to be on the profitable facet after his spectacular bicycle kick in Seville, however as certainly one of solely two recognised strikers to seek out the again of the web within the second legs, he will get the nod over Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The ultimate spot in our workforce goes to Neymar, who produced a blinding show all through the night towards Bayern with six profitable dribbles, though he was annoyed by the woodwork twice and the tireless work of Hernandez on the again.