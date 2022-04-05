Champions League: Today’s matches, broadcast channels, dates and times of the first leg quarter-finals 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League tournament 2021–22 has reached the quarter-finals of its first leg; These are today’s sports, broadcast channels, dates and times
tournament of The UEFA Champions League has reached the quarter-finals of its first leg of 2021–22 And the meetings you just can’t miss, that’s why we bring you here; Today’s matches, broadcast channels, dates and times.
Matchbox
Benfica vs Liverpool
Tuesday 5 April
2:00 pm (central Mexico)
hbo max
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 5 April
2:00 pm (central Mexico)
HBO Max and TNT Sports
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Wednesday 6 April
2:00 pm….
