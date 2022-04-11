Champions play-off opens with Brussels derby and Club Brugge – Antwerp, Anderlecht weeks later – Club Brugge

The two potentially deciding doubles between numbers one and two of the regular competition, Union and Club Brugge, are only three days apart. The clash at Duden Park is scheduled for May 8 (1.30 pm). Club Brugge – Union will take place on 11 May (8:30 pm) at Jan Breidel Stadium.

Match Day 1 Play-off of the Champions

24/4 13u30: Club Brugge – Antwerp

24/4 18u30 Union – RSC Anderlecht

Matchday 2 Play-offs of the Champions

1/5 13u30 Antwerp – Union

1/5 6.30 pm Anderlecht – Club Brugge

Matchday 3 Play-off of the Champions

8/5 13u30 Union – Club Brugge

8/5 6.30 pm Antwerp – Anderlecht

Matchday 4 Play-offs of the Champions

11/5 20u30 Club Brugge – Union

12/5 8.30 pm Anderlecht-Antwerp

Matchday 5 Play-offs of the Champions

15/5 13u30 Antwerp – Club Brugge

15/5 18u30 Anderlecht – Union

Matchday 6 Play-offs of the Champions

22/5 6.30 pm Club Brugge – Anderlecht

22/5 18u30 Union – Antwerp

KV Mechelen will receive Charleroi on Saturday 23 April (8:45 pm), on the first day of play in the Europe play-offs. AA Gent and Racing Genk…