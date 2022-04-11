Champions play-off opens with Brussels derby and Club Brugge – Antwerp, Anderlecht weeks later – Club Brugge

The two potentially deciding doubles between numbers one and two of the regular competition, Union and Club Brugge, are only three days apart. The clash at Duden Park is scheduled for May 8 (1.30 pm). Club Brugge – Union will take place on 11 May (8:30 pm) at Jan Breidel Stadium.
Match Day 1 Play-off of the Champions
24/4 13u30: Club Brugge – Antwerp
24/4 18u30 Union – RSC Anderlecht
Matchday 2 Play-offs of the Champions
1/5 13u30 Antwerp – Union
1/5 6.30 pm Anderlecht – Club Brugge
Matchday 3 Play-off of the Champions
8/5 13u30 Union – Club Brugge
8/5 6.30 pm Antwerp – Anderlecht
Matchday 4 Play-offs of the Champions
11/5 20u30 Club Brugge – Union
12/5 8.30 pm Anderlecht-Antwerp
Matchday 5 Play-offs of the Champions
15/5 13u30 Antwerp – Club Brugge
15/5 18u30 Anderlecht – Union
Matchday 6 Play-offs of the Champions
22/5 6.30 pm Club Brugge – Anderlecht
22/5 18u30 Union – Antwerp
