Championship transfer round-up: Millwall man wanted, Hull City eye youngster, Bournemouth want to re-sign Lonnie

As we get closer to the final run-in of the season, today’s championship transfer round-up on The72 includes four names.

Nat Phillips, Chinwick Okoli, Lucias Wines and Tremaine Eastmond are some of the players who have been making headlines for the transfer.

Phillips joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool during the January transfer window to bolster his defensive options ahead of a promotion push. The 25-year-old has made seven appearances since deadline day, and Cherry boss Scott Parker has said The club can ‘hopefully’ on the centre-back after this season. Phillips made 17 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season, as well as five of the last two Champions League appearances and has been a solid presence in the…