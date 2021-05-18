ENTERTAINMENT

Chanakya has told the 5 measures that we should adopt during the time of pandemic, know

The second wave of corona is infecting people very rapidly. The death rate is also quite high in this wave. It also has a higher death rate. To prevent the spread of any fatal global disease infection, it is extremely important to recognize and understand the symptoms. This global disease can be controlled only by identifying its symptoms and taking security measures.

Let us know what are the remedies of Acharya Chanakya through which he has told how we can avoid any epidemic.

First solution: adopt safety measures

According to Acharya Chanakya we should always adopt safety measures. Other people should also be made aware of all the remedies. Any country can easily deal with any global disease or epidemic-like situation with the help of its countrymen.

Second solution: Always take care of cleanliness

According to Acharya Chanakya, the importance of cleanliness increases greatly during an epidemic. According to Acharya Chanakya, cleanliness and hygiene is a weapon by which a person can uproot any epidemic from its roots.

Third remedy: always eat nutritious food and eat fiercely

Acharya Chanakya believed that at the time of any global disease or epidemic, it is necessary that a person has high immunity to disease. In such a situation, a person should always eat a regular nutritious diet to increase his immunity.

Fourth Step: Always have a disciplined lifestyle

According to Acharya Chanakya, during any epidemic, one should leave laziness and choose a disciplined lifestyle. For this, he should eat, drink and sleep on time.

Last resort: Never leave the house without any necessary work.

According to Acharya Chanakya, at such a time one should not get out or not. Staying at home during an epidemic is considered the best.

