Chance for the return of “El Toro”? Atalanta visit Leipzig for Europa League with Zapata and Muriel

atlanta trip to rb leipzig German and Colombian strikers Louis Ferdinand Muriel And Duvan Zapata They will certainly have minutes in this crucial first leg match for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, Star+ it. can be seen on,

Italy, who have come down from the top spot in Serie A, are now focusing on dreaming of UEL’s semi-finals. on the last walk Atalanta Cayo before Naples in a game in which Muriel was a starter and Zapata was on the bench, Gasperini’s men need a good result to be excited about the international title, as they are currently in the local league without a place in European competition for the following period.

For Duvan, the game against the Germans could be a comeback opportunity…


