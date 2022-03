Strong Thunderstorm Watch Ends: Tracking Rain and Strong Winds in Louisville, Southern Indiana Rising temperatures on Wednesday before the storm’s late arrival. Updated: 11:52PM EDT March 30, 2022

hide transcript show transcript

Russian Cosmonauts Still Holds A43T 8 Days World Record in SPE.AC Denial: I hope you don’t get sisiku easily because this camera is really vibrating, as you see in Downville. We have very high winds, about 50 mph. 51 miles per hour here at Louisville International Airport. Downing Green County A…