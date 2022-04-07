"Chance", the second single from Paulo Londra's return

“Plan A” debuted atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 last week.

After going back to school and music with “Plan A” – with now Warner Music Latina , paulo london It clarified that he has several projects ready to come to light in the next few months. Through a video published on his social network, the person from Córdoba gave a chance to reveal whether or not this new publication, “Chance”, is now available via all digital platforms.

In the video, the singer tosses a coin and says that if it falls on the lion’s side, he will post this new work today, April 6. Official trailer…


