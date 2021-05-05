Chane Ki Daal Recipe: How to make gram lentils, you will be left eating

Try making chana dal in a different way, believe it, you will not be able to forget the flavors instead. Then whether you eat it with chapatti or with puri. It tastes good with everyone. At the same time it is also very easy to make it. So let’s learn how to make it-

material

Gram lentils – 100 grams

Tomatoes – 1

Green Chili – 3

Ginger – 1 inch piece

Oil – 1 tbsp

Asafoetida – 2 pinch

Garlic 3 buds

Onion medium size

Cumin seeds – half a teaspoon

Garam masala half teaspoon

Turmeric powder – half a teaspoon

Coriander Powder – 1 1/2 tsp

Red chili powder – 1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp (finely chopped)

Method of preparation of gram lentils

First of all, soak the lentils in water for 2 hours. Take out the lentils from the water and wash, put salt and a glass of water in the cooker and keep it for cooking. After the whistle in the cooker, cook the lentils for 6-7 minutes on a low flame. Turn off the gas Prepare the masala till the pressure of the cooker is over. Grind ginger, onion and garlic. After this, heat the oil in the pan in the pan. Then add asafetida and cumin seeds to it. After roasting cumin, add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder. After this, add garlic, onion and ginger paste to it. Then add water in addition to the tomatoes and let it cook on a light flame for a while.

Now open the cooker and mix the spices in the lentils. After boiling, let the lentils cook for 3-4 minutes. Turn off the gas Mix garam masala and green coriander and green chillies in the lentils. Now add asafoetida, cumin and onion tempering with the bay leaves on top. Your tasty lentils are ready.