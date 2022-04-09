Change of plans: Originally sent to the minors, 2 Tigers pitchers enjoy an opening day in Detroit

DETROIT — When Alvin Rodriguez called his family in the Dominican Republic to reveal that he had made the Detroit Tigers big-league roster, they were naturally quite thrilled.

Were they surprised?

“Actually it was a surprise to me too,” he said with a smile.

Rodriguez, 24, isn’t just humble. On March 22, he was selected for the minor-league camp and began preparing for a possible assignment to the Double-A Erie.

Then, a few days before the Tigers ended spring training, he was invited back to the big league clubhouse in Lakeland, Fla.

On Wednesday, as the Tigers were preparing to fly back to Detroit, he was told he was officially on the team.

“It’s something I didn’t expect if it happened so suddenly,” Rodriguez said in an interview in Spanish. “it…