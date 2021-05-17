ENTERTAINMENT

Change the habit of working late, working long hours can be fatal

This knowledge is for all employees and employers. Those who have a habit of working and lying down. The World Health Organization (WHO) has predicted that this habit may prove fatal in the face of the Corona epidemic. The WHO said that thousands of people die each year due to long hours of work and that the corona epidemic may worsen the situation.


20216 so many deaths

Speaking about an earlier global study on the loss of life and property from long hours of work, the WHO said that there is now a need to change the habit, as it is causing widespread harm. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, 745,000 people died from stroke and cardiovascular diseases due to prolonged work.


42% increase in heart disease

“Late work can be fatal, and statistics show that,” WHO technical officer Frank Pega said in a news briefing. He said that in the 16 years from 2000 to 2016, deaths due to heart-related diseases have increased by an estimated 42 per cent. While stroke cases increased by 19 percent. Which shows that the situation is not right.

Most men became victims

A joint study by the WHO and the International Labor Organization found that the majority of the victims (72%) were male and were middle-aged or older. The study also found that the effect of working long hours is seen after a long time. Long shifts have the opposite effect on the body of the worker, which has become a major danger over the years and is often impossible to avoid.


These countries are the most affected

According to the WHO, people living in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region, including China, Japan, and Australia. worst hit. The study says that working 55 hours or more a week increases the risk of stroke by 35 percent and the risk of heart disease by more than 17 percent. Although the WHO did not say how many hours it would have to work in view of the corona epidemic, it said that working late could be harmful.

Workload increased in lockdown

Frank Pega said, “We have some evidence that when a lockdown-like decision is made, the number of hours worked increases by about 10 percent.” That is, it directly affects the health of the employee. He further stated that keeping the working hours low is beneficial for the employer. Because it has seen an increase in employee productivity. Pega also said that avoiding work late in times of economic crisis is a smart option.

