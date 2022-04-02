Changed the host in the presentation of the program “Don’t forget the song”

At 65, Nagui is one of the most popular animators on the small screen. Last August, the father of the family announced his intention to leave the presentation of the show “Everyone wants to take his place”. Nearly a year after taking the torch, Lawrence Boccolini, who left TF1 for this new challenge, is still struggling to convince viewers, who have been used to Nagui’s presence for years.

Fortunately, Melanie Page’s husband continues to present the program “Noble pas les motes” on France 2. The show’s fans were surprised by the show’s debut this Friday, April 1. Actually, Nagui was kicked out of his dressing room…

France 2 instead of Nagui

From the start of the show, Olivier Mayne and Sidonie Bonek invaded the set and announced their intention to disrupt the show to celebrate on 1 April. So they got…