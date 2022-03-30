Changes to COVID-19 testing in England from 1 April

symptomatic test
Symptomatic testing in high-risk settings, where infections can spread rapidly among people at high risk of serious illness, is critical to ensure that COVID-19 is detected as early as possible.
This is to help reduce the number and impact of outbreaks to protect those who are most vulnerable.
Free tests for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 will continue to be provided to the following groups, mainly through existing channels:
- NHS patients in hospital who will be tested through the established NHS testing program
- who are eligible for COVID-19 antiviral and other treatments, who will be sent a pack of tests and can request replacement if needed
- NHS staff and staff working in an NHS-funded independent healthcare service…
Read Full News