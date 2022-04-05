Changing the Google My Business app

Google warned us that the Google My Business app would be shutting down at some point when it was relaunched as the Google Business Profile. Now Google is emailing app users notifying them that “the Google My Business app is being changed.”

The email states that you should “start using Google Maps and Search to keep your business profile up to date and connect with customers.” It then links to the Google Maps app on iOS or Android.

Here is a screenshot of this email that was sent to Andy Simpson Twitter,

This GIF in the email shows what to do in the Google Maps app:

Email, as you can see, no date has been given for when the app will be removed.

