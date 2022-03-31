Chango Cárdenas, author of racing idol and most important goal in its history, has died

At the age of 76, Chango Cárdenas died this Wednesday, author of the racing glory and goals that Intercontinental gave him against Celtic in 1967.

Juan Carlos Cardenasbetter known as changeodied at the age of 76, as confirmed by racea club in which the man of Santiago entered great history by converting The goal that crowned the Academy at the 1967 Intercontinental. At the moment, the organization Avellaneda did not provide further details about what happened.



After losing the first game in Scotland and winning the second at Avelaneda, Racing defined the Intercontinental against Celtic at Montevideo’s Centenario Stadium And Chango became a hero by scoring a single goal.