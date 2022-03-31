‘Chango’ Cardenas, author of the most important goal in the history of racing, has died

photo file.

Juan Carlos “Chango” Cardenas, the author of the most important goal in racing club history, died last night at the age of 76.

The Avellaneda unit reported the death of the historic former Santiago player via a brief statement.

“We are deeply saddened. We are sorry to announce the death of Juan Carlos ‘El Chango’ Cárdenas, the most important goal scorer in our history. Racing Club embraces all his family and friends,” the Albiceleste club said. said.

photo file.

The iconic former midfielder scored the winning goal with which the less prestigious ‘José Team’ (led by Juan Jose Pizzuti) won the Argentine team’s first Intercontinental Cup in the 1967 season.

It is about 4th of November of the same year…