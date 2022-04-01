Chango Cardenas did the racing and made the nation cry. Goals against Scottish Celtic entering great history

,Take it off, Chango, take it off!!!” Bocha Humberto Maschio shouted at him. El Chango looked at him. He pulled, braced it from an angle and entered history. If, at times, a moment defines a life, the goal that Juan Carlos “Chango” Cardenas He scored against Celtic Glasgow at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on the afternoon of Saturday, November 4, 1967, and won 1–0 in the Intercontinental Cup final that year. He etched it into the emotional memory of our football forever. It was a goal that everyone shouted at, fans of racing and others. Because it was another country and because the epic of that unforgettable “Joseph’s team” also belonged to the whole of Argentina at that time thirsty for international glory.

That goal from Chango Cárdenas deserved the world title, the first in football…