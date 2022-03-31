Chango Cardenas died, an idol of racing

this Wednesday, He died at the age of 76 Juan Carlos “El Chango” Cardenas , it was fraud racing clubAnd he went down in the history of the Avellaneda Institute, scoring the goal that allowed Scotland to win their only Intercontinental Cup win against Celtic.

From raceHe shared the news on his social network. “we are very sad, we are sorry to report the death of Juan Carlos “El Chango” CardenasThe author of the most important goal of our history, Racing Club embraces all its family and friends“, they wrote.

