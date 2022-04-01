Chango Cardenas died, eternal at the heart of racing

that amazing goalMore than 30 meters from Rulli’s pass, when neither could break the parity of the match between his Racing Club team and their tough rivals Celtic from Scotland, they put him in history. forever, They were 11 minutes into the second half. It was the most important goal for the academic giant, who has been at the forefront of football for more than a century. The target of Juan Carlos Cárdenas, who died this Wednesday at the age of 76, was shouted at by the entire nation, beyond their t-shirts. On November 4, 1967, the entire Argentine was a fan of racing in Montevideo Centenary, where “José’s Team” became the first club in our country. Intercontinental Cup From the bending of Glasgow. that goal -a…