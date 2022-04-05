Channel 4 gave us everything from The Big Breakfast to Big Brother – so will the show lose its edge by sales? , ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

From British TV’s first female same-sex kiss before the watershed to the naughty morning watch with The Big Breakfast, not to mention Big Brother, who ushered in the era of reality TV, Channel 4 has always done things differently. done from.

With Richard Whiteley beginning the long-running afternoon favorite Countdown 40 years ago, it was a commercially funded way to deliver under-served audiences and break the monopoly of ITV and the BBC.

channel 4 was designed to be disruptive. In recent years, it has normalized a variety of body types with full-front nudity in nude allure, provided 24-hour programming featuring only black presenters, actors, writers, and experts, and gave us excellent (and now the leading BAFTA-nominated) About the drama …