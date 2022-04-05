Channel 4 reacts to privatization plans

Channel 4 has issued a statement after the Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorris, announced that it would pursue plans to privatize the broadcaster after 40 years in public ownership.

Doris said that “the change in ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster in the future” and that she will lay out future plans for the broadcaster in a white paper shortly.

Channel 4 said that “with over 60,000 submissions to the government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognizing the important public interest concerns that have been raised.

“Channel 4 has acted in good faith …