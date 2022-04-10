Channel 4 SAS Who Dare Wins: Where Is Ant Middleton and Why Has She Been Replaced?

SAS: Who Dare Vince is back and the directing staff is putting twenty new recruits through their paces to see if they have what it takes to pass the special air service screening process, their mental, emotional and Physical strength test.

Jason ‘Fox’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham are returning for a Channel 4 show series seventh that starts Sunday night (April 10) and starts at 9 p.m. but a familiar face is missing – former head coach Ant Middleton. The former British soldier was a part of the popular series since its launch in 2015.

However, he was removed last year by Channel 4 on different ‘views and values’ including comments on social media about the COVID and Black Lives Matters protests.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s husband has a link to her new BBC…