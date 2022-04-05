Channel 4 to be privatized as controversial plan to sell public broadcaster approved

The government has to go ahead with the privatization of Channel 4 as the broadcaster’s proposals to keep it publicly owned have been rejected.

In a highly controversial move, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will speed up the process of formally selling the ad-funded broadcaster, with officials hoping for substantial interest from buyers.

The move follows a 10-week public consultation, in which ministers come to the conclusion that public ownership is “holding it back in the face of a rapidly changing and competitive media landscape”.

A government source claimed that the change in ownership would “remove its straitjacket, giving C4 the freedom to innovate and evolve so that it can flourish long into the future and support the entire UK creative …