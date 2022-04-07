Channel 4 viewers heartbroken by Nikki Graham documentary

Channel 4 viewers are heartbroken by tonight’s Nikki Graham documentary.

The Big Brother star was battling an eating disorder since the age of eight and was admitted to over 17 institutions for treatment, but when the lockdown was imposed in 2020, her condition worsened.

She became very unhealthy and underweight, and sadly died exactly one year later at the age of 38 in April 2021.

Tonight, Channel 4 aired a documentary – titled Nikki Graham: Who Is She? — about Nikki’s battle with anorexia as her mother and friends pay tribute to the Big Brother star’s incredible bravery.

The audience present at the event admitted that they had tears in their eyes as they struggled to watch it…