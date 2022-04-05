Channel 4 will be sold by the government - what does it mean?

Channel 4 will be sold by the government – what does it mean?

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan posted an email from Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon on Twitter, sharing the news of the privatization on social media on Monday.

The email begins: “We have been informed at the last hour that the Government will soon announce that the Secretary of State has decided to proceed with the proposal Privatizes Channel 4.,

But what does this mean? Here are answers to some key questions about the decision.

Why does the government want to privatize the broadcaster?

government is worried Channel 4’s long…


Read Full News