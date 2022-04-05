channel 5. Dan Walker breaks silence after leaving BBC for

D A Walker has broken his silence after announcing that he would be leaving the BBC to become the host of Channel 5 News.

The TV star, who has hosted BBC Breakfast since 2016, announced a shock departure on Monday after admitting that she was lured by their “big ambitions and big plans”.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, the presenter discussed the move with friend and co-host Sally Nugent.

“We’ve been friends for 20 years, we worked together for six months,” Nugent said. “And you’re off!”

“Yes,” she replied. “But as you know – as I explained to you before all the news came out – it’s been a really tough decision for me. Probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career.

“Because I love you and I love working with you.”

“I love you too, Daniel,”…