Channels broadcasting the Arabian Gulf Cup «Gulf 25»

Today, Friday, the 25th Gulf Championship, which will be held in Iraq, will open.

The tournament matches start with Iraq’s confrontation with Oman at the Basra International Stadium, then Saudi Arabia and Yemen play at the same stadium.

The Gulf 25 competitions will be held between January 6 and January 19, as the final match will be held at the Basra International Stadium as well.

Gulf 25 competitions are broadcast on Al Iraqiya Sports HD, Alrabiaa Sport, KSA Sports 1 HD, Alkass One HD, AD SPORTS 1 HD, and Dubai Sports 1 HD.

The teams were distributed into two groups, and the first group includes: (Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen), while the second group includes (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the Emirates).

Adnan Darjal, President of the Iraqi Football Association, announced that 70% of the tickets for the 25th Gulf Championship were sold electronically, including only 41,000 cards, which were sold for the opening ceremony and match, while tickets for the Iraq and Saudi Arabia match recorded large sales, as well as for other matches.

The Kuwait national team is the most crowned team in the Gulf Cup with 10 titles, compared to 3 titles for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, while the Oman national team won the title twice, which is the number of UAE titles, while the Bahrain national team won the title once.