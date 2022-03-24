Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s daughters had ‘altercation’ in preschool

“Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, please report to the principal’s office!”

during an appearance on Late Late Show with James Corden On Wednesday, the “Lost City” co-stars admitted they first met in the office of the principal of their daughter’s preschool.

When asked by Corden about their pair’s first introduction, Tatum, 41, said, “We have two very, very strong-willed little girls who, you know, had a lot of heads at that young age.”

Sandra — mom to son Louis, 12, and daughter Layla, 10, said she would always answer the phone in hopes that it was Channing’s daughter, Everly, 8, who started the fight.

Channing laughed and said, “I would be like, ‘Of all the people … to fight with all the people …