Channing Tatum Figured It Out

In the Lost City, a Fabio-esque cover model named Alan (played by Channing Tatum) wants to prove to prolific romance novelist Loretta (Sandra Bullock) that there’s a side to her that she just hasn’t seen. So when Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes she is the only person capable of uncovering the location of the lost treasure on Volcano Island, Alan jumps at the chance to become a hero. Is. Naturally, to a friend who lists “certified CrossFit” as one of his skills, Allen doesn’t indulge himself in glory—in fact, he turns into something a lot more awesome. When Alan escapes from a trio of henchmen by jumping into a river, several leeches stick to his back, a situation made worse when he pulls his pants down and…