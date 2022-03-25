LATEST

Channing Tatum Figured It Out

Posted on
Channing Tatum Figured It Out

In the Lost City, a Fabio-esque cover model named Alan (played by Channing Tatum) wants to prove to prolific romance novelist Loretta (Sandra Bullock) that there’s a side to her that she just hasn’t seen. So when Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes she is the only person capable of uncovering the location of the lost treasure on Volcano Island, Alan jumps at the chance to become a hero. Is. Naturally, to a friend who lists “certified CrossFit” as one of his skills, Allen doesn’t indulge himself in glory—in fact, he turns into something a lot more awesome. When Alan escapes from a trio of henchmen by jumping into a river, several leeches stick to his back, a situation made worse when he pulls his pants down and…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

654
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top