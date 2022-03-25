LATEST

Channing Tatum & Sandra Bullock Met In The Principal’s Office With Their Kids

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock met in the office of the principal of their children’s school.

It turns out that Layla and Channing’s Everly Butted heads were Sandra’s at school, and both parents were called in.

Sandra made the revelation during a joint appearance with Channing On late late show With James Corden.

He explained, “We have two very, very, very strong-willed little girls who, at that young age, were nodding a lot.”

Proposal The actress said, “We’ll get calls and I’m like, ‘Please let it be forever!

Channing said, “‘Please let it be Layla!’ Like, all people… all people like to fight with their daughter!”

Sandra shared the conversation that took place in the principal’s office: “They just wanted to know how we could work …

