Chapitre Scan One Piece 1045: “Next Level”

Luffy: We?

page 2

Luffy: Gone!!

bastard!!

No Gomu Gomu….!!!

page 3

Luffy: … Balloon!!!

Kaido: Battard..!!!

Page 4:

Yamato: What is this?! now what happened?!

Momo: I don’t know!! Kaido just got swollen? ,

Kaido: Fuck you…!! Whats up ?! My body is not made of rubber!!

Luffy: Oh! Here are the lights!

Gomu Gomu No….

Page 5:

Luffy: Escape from Rocket!!!

Nahahaha!!

Swelling !!

Gomu gomu no…

Momo: Luffy?!

Momo and Yamato: Hen? ,

Pages 6&7

Luffy: Huge!!!

Yamato: Who is this?!

Momo: Huh?! Why am I hearing Luffy’s “voice” from this thing?!

Yamato: It’s Luffy?!

Luffy: Gone!!

Gomu gomu no…

page 8

Luffy: Fly Rope!!

Kaido: Fiery breath!!!

Luffy: Ow ow, she’s hot!!

page 9

Yamato: Damn it! This strong breath hit the mark!!

Luffy: Unforgivable!

page 10

Luffy: Not Gomu Gomu…

Kaido: Ha ha.. Conqueror of the three realms… Ragnarok!!!

Luffy: Hurts!!!

page 11

Kaido: Looks like…