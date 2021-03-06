Charan hosts a great party for Sharwa – TheMiracleTech

Actors Sharwanand and Ram Charan are good friends. Vikram is a gang of Charan, Sharwa and Yuvi Creations. They often meet and celebrate occasions. On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the gang reunited. Ram Charan organized a birthday party for Sharwanand at his residence. Sharwanand is very happy and thanked Ram Charan.

Posting some pictures from the party, Sharwanand wrote, “Thanks to @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting a great party.”

On the work front, Sharwanand is awaiting the release of his next film Sriram. The actor is busy shooting for Maha Samudram and will soon debut Adavallu Meiku Joharu under the direction of Kishore Tirumala.

On the occasion of Sharwa’s birthday, the makers of Shriram launched the trailer of the film yesterday. The first look of Maha Samundram was revealed today.

We extend our wishes to Sharwanand on this birthday and look forward to seeing him in many more entertaining films.

