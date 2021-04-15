Chargers Mock Draft 2021: Is offensive line the way to go? | TMT

The Los Angeles Chargers are a crew blessed with expertise. With stars like Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, and Derwin James, this crew could possibly be aggressive subsequent yr if they’ll fill out the remainder of their wants. Nonetheless, younger upstart quarterback Justin Herbert is again on the helm for a hopefully spectacular sophomore season, and the Chargers will construct round him via the NFL Draft. Now, the Chargers even have wants on either side of the ball. On this 7-Spherical Chargers 2021 Mock Draft, they attempt to spherical out the roster and make the playoffs in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 13: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Spherical 2, Decide 47: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Spherical 3, Decide 77: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Spherical 3, Decide 97: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Spherical 4, Decide 118: Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame

Spherical 5, Decide 159: Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

Spherical 6, Decide 185: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Spherical 6, Decide 198: Jordon Scott, IDL, Oregon

Spherical 7, Decide 241: Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

Chargers 2021 Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The Chargers’ two greatest wants are cornerback and offensive sort out. Nevertheless, defending Herbert definitely needs to be on the high of the precedence checklist. Over the previous couple of seasons, Los Angeles’ offensive line has accomplished them in badly.

Now, Bryan Bulaga is just not at all times wholesome, and nobody conjures up confidence on the opposite aspect. Thus, a first-round sort out, particularly on this absurd sort out class, has its deserves. As well as, with so many cornerback needy groups in entrance of them, the worth makes extra sense for sort out, too.

Thus, when Christian Darrisaw is on the board at 13 on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, the Chargers have to run the cardboard in as quick as they’ll. Boasting implausible athletic instruments and a critical imply streak, Darrisaw can clear the complete means for working backs.

The most important key for Darrisaw is his enchancment over his three years in Blacksburg. After all, Darrisaw got here into school with nice athletic instruments however uncooked together with his approach. This yr, he showcased how superior he may be mixing up his units and altering his model primarily based on completely different pass-rushing types he encounters.

For what it’s value, Darrisaw is the furthest factor from a completed product. The stability, energy, and footwork are all implausible. On high of that, his hand utilization is simply bettering as he continues to work. Nonetheless, his inconsistent placement and timing together with his punches can result in him changing into too top-heavy at instances.

Nonetheless, with Joe Lombardi’s zone scheme and Darrisaw’s obvious upside, it is a pure choose. He’s a pure plug-and-play starter for the foreseeable future in Los Angeles on this situation.

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

As talked about above, the Chargers want a cornerback badly. Just like the sort out class, cornerback is deep. There will probably be guys on Day 2 that the Chargers may be snug with plugging in and ranging from Day 1. Because of this, they benefit from it and seize Kelvin Joseph within the second spherical.

Joseph, specifically, is a man who matches what the Chargers want on the place. After the discharge of Casey Hayward, they want a possible shutdown boundary cornerback who is usually a playmaker.

When Joseph performs his finest soccer, that’s him. After all, his inconsistency is why he isn’t a first-round choose at this juncture. Joseph’s size and aggressiveness on the catch level are two nice traits to have. He even moved across the Wildcats’ secondary a bit. There have been instances when Joseph would play at dime backer or shadow the opposing crew’s high goal, which is indicative of Joseph’s expertise degree.

He lacks psychological polish and continues to be inexperienced. Most of all, it’s that inexperience that may give Joseph just a few hiccups early on in his profession. Nevertheless, it is a man that Brandon Staley ought to be prepared to journey out the turbulence with in his rookie season. Joseph’s ceiling is that of a top-10 cornerback, and that’s the reason the Chargers take a swing on him right here.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

An underrated want for the Chargers after dropping Rayshawn Jenkins, they’ll want security assist. James has not proven the power to remain wholesome, and Nasir Adderley has been each injured and inconsistent. These two as a duo could possibly be dynamite, however there are too many query marks.

If the worth is correct early sufficient within the 2021 NFL Draft, taking a security early is just not out of the playing cards for Los Angeles. That turns into very true when a man like Hamsah Nasirildeen falls to their first third-round choose.

Nasirildeen is a positionless participant. With expertise within the slot, as a dime backer, and at each security spots, you need to use him wherever you need within the secondary.

That is the kind of man that the Chargers can relish as a result of it will get them high quality depth throughout the board. And in as we speak’s NFL, you possibly can by no means have sufficient versatility on the again finish. Nasirildeen has the vary to work as a deep security and the fluidity to cowl in man protection. So, it is a welcome addition for the Chargers.

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

One other want the Chargers clearly have is at broad receiver. Whereas Jalen Guyton definitely is promising, there’s a want for an additional regular, dynamic goal within the offense.

Particularly, the Chargers do probably not have a man who can create after the catch. So, including in D’Wayne Eskridge can get them a speedy deep risk and somebody who may be dynamic on these manufactured touches. It’s one thing that the Chargers have lacked lately.

Eskridge has the power to be a terrific return man. His work within the slot and over the center of the sphere might open up Los Angeles’ offense. It will depart all of the intermediate stuff open for Allen to eat beneath as nicely. Total, this match makes a number of sense for either side.

Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame

The opposite large want the Chargers nonetheless have on the offensive line is guard. Matt Feiler ought to fill in a single spot properly, however they nonetheless lack one other guard reverse of him. Oday Aboushi is high quality depth and will begin in a pinch, however he won’t be the man you need because the full-time starter there.

On this Chargers 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, enter Notre Dame product Robert Hainsey, who began over 30 video games alongside the Combating Irish offensive line. That have ought to make him comparatively pro-ready and permit him to play early in his profession.

Hainsey can play all 5 positions alongside the offensive line. Together with his athletic presents, Hainsey ought to match nicely into Joe Lombardi’s zone scheme at guard. His pleasant hip mobility and angles in area make him splendid for the zone-running scheme he’d stroll into. On high of it, they get a ton of versatility all throughout the offensive line, which by no means hurts.

Three ‘McKitty, TE, Georgia

After dropping Hunter Henry to New England, tight finish all of the sudden turns into a necessity for the Chargers. They did signal Jared Cook dinner, and Donald Parham continues to be there, too. Cook dinner ought to be the incumbent starter and do a high quality job in that function, however he isn’t getting any youthful. Moreover, tight ends notoriously take a number of years to stand up to hurry. Even with this in thoughts, they’ll afford to attend for worth regardless of this being a restricted TE class.

Tre’ McKitty will give them a choose with some upside nonetheless as a receiver. As a blocker, McKitty ought to be the most effective, if not the very best, on the roster proper now. Even for the Chargers’ high-octane offense, that’s at all times a valued software. McKitty’s efficiency on the Senior Bowl proved he had a little bit extra to indicate as a receiver than simply what he confirmed on tape. He is usually a “transfer” tight finish and be a mismatch in just a few years if he polishes up his routes.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Operating again is one other a type of positions the Chargers might handle earlier if the worth is correct. After all, it ought to be on the backburner with Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley there. A late-round man so as to add extra to the committee and be a chunk of the rotation will do.

An uber-productive working again in Jaret Patterson can deliver simply what the physician ordered to the Chargers’ backfield. With manufacturing and record-setting performances, Patterson is rightfully highly-regarded out of the MAC.

Patterson has phenomenal imaginative and prescient. He’s definitely tiny, and that may maintain him again to a level. Nevertheless, there should not many guys at his dimension which have the contact stability, physicality, and quickness to work throughout the tackles.

Patterson is among the guys that may bang across the larger guys as a result of he has a compact body. To take his recreation to the subsequent degree, Patterson must develop as a receiver. The Chargers can definitely develop that side of his recreation properly.

Jordon Scott, IDL, Oregon

One other want that’s extra for the longer term than proper now. The Chargers have good items on the inside of their line of defense, however Linval Joseph is just not getting any youthful at nostril sort out. Whereas Joseph probably has extra high quality years in himself, the seek for the inheritor (or on the very least some insurance coverage depth) ought to begin now. Thus, Jordon Scott is a welcome piece for the Chargers on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft to probably discover Joseph’s successor.

Scott is a burly, stout run defender on the level of assault. With ample pop in his arms and pads, Scott proved to be an amazing run defender for the Geese. Whereas he doesn’t have a number of explosiveness or supply a lot in the best way of pass-rush means, Scott’s run-stopping means continues to be a useful software within the base protection.

Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

Doubling down on cornerback is sensible for the Chargers. There’s a important depth void they have to fill on high of a beginning place. Enter in Jason Pinnock, who examined out of the fitness center at Pittsburgh’s Professional Day final month.

Pinnock boasts spectacular explosiveness and soccer IQ for the place. He has plenty of expertise engaged on an island and in man protection within the Panthers’ quarters scheme. So, it ought to be a pure transition to a scheme like Staley’s, which makes use of plenty of two-high shells together with quarters.

Pinnock’s athletic instruments give him beginning upside if he can be taught to wash up the tough edges of his recreation — primarily getting his head round on the catch level and studying to remain connected in that hip pocket as he makes his transitions. This man gave up many deep balls not as a result of he was smoked off the road of scrimmage however due to subtleties. Mastering these will make or break his NFL outlook.

