Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler talks his planned three-hour GGG Draft Day livestream

There are going to be a lot of content material choices across the first night time of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, from ESPN and NFL Community TV protection to radio protection to all types of different feeds. One significantly attention-grabbing various is what Los Angeles Chargers’ working again Austin Ekeler (seen above in a December sport in opposition to the New England Patriots) is doing, although. Ekeler has turn into identified for his particular person Twitch streams and for his Gridiron Gaming Group (which he co-founded in January with Dynamic Sports activities Group’s Cameron Weiss, launching it as a manner to assist athletes increase their attain and join with their followers via gaming), and he and GGG did a three-hour dwell Huge Recreation Streamer Occasion across the Tremendous Bowl this yr. Now, they’re doing one thing comparable for the draft with a three-hour “GGG Draft Day” dwell stream on Ekeler’s Twitch channel that can characteristic him, co-host Jordan Schultz, and lots of different athletes and celebrities from each inside and outdoors the NFL world. Right here’s extra on that from a launch:

Los Angeles Chargers star working again Austin Ekeler and the Gridiron Gaming Group introduced the GGG Draft Day Occasion, a livestream NFL Draft present on April 29 from 8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT solely on Twitch. In the course of the stream, Ekeler and co-host Jordan Schultz will welcome GGG teammates, present NFL gamers, athletes from the sports activities world and celeb followers to react to their staff’s choose and work together with followers all through the night time. The GGG Draft Day Occasion will give followers the chance to comply with the Draft and listen to instantaneous response from present NFL gamers like Ekeler, Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert, Pittsburgh Steelers FB Derek Watt, Inexperienced Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and extra. Additionally scheduled to look are WNBA participant Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx), NWSL gamers Marisa Viggiano (Orlando Pleasure) and Allie Lengthy (OL Reign), former ABC Bachelorette star and Fan Managed Soccer co-owner of the Wild Aces Rachel Lindsay, IndyCar driver Conor Daly and extra.

Ekeler spoke to AA about this by e-mail, and stated his purpose was to attempt to carry what he and different NFL gamers concerned with GGG are doing to a wider viewers across the draft.

“I wished to include GGG right into a social occasion that’s constructed off of a much bigger platform,” he stated. “We’ve got members of GGG which can be a part of greater platforms just like the NFL which have particular occasions life the Tremendous Bowl or Draft the place lots of people come collectively and it’s a extremely social ambiance. That gave me the thought to do a Draft Day social with individuals throughout totally different leagues and organizations.”

He stated it’s been pleasing reaching out to different NFL gamers about becoming a member of this, and he’s gotten nice response.

“It’s been actually enjoyable reaching out to individuals to supply them the chance to share the issues they’re concerned with and enthusiastic about. I need this expertise for them to really feel like they’re capable of plug into a brand new viewers and ambiance, and hype up initiatives, companies, foundations, and many others they’ve been engaged on in entrance of a various and huge viewer base. We’re leveraging one another’s platforms via our Draft Day social in a manner that’s attention-grabbing and pleasing for followers as effectively.”

It’s attention-grabbing to see an occasion like this additionally characteristic NWSL and WNBA gamers, an IndyCar driver, and a Fan Managed Soccer co-owner/ex-Bachelorette. Ekeler stated it is sensible to go vast with the visitor checklist right here, because the connections he’s making an attempt to construct between athletes and audiences aren’t only for the NFL.

“The significance of the connection between athletes and followers is equally vital throughout all totally different sports activities. Different leagues have their very own fan bases that, after we be a part of collectively, make the fan/athlete connection even stronger.”

That is going to be the second massive GGG occasion round a NFL tentpole, following that aforementioned Huge Recreation Streamer occasion round February’s Tremendous Bowl LV. That three-hour occasion drew greater than 700,000 distinctive viewers, as per GGG’s launch this week. Ekeler stated that occasion went effectively, but additionally gave him some issues to construct on for this one, particularly with maintaining viewers as the main target all through.

“I discovered to make it possible for the neighborhood is the number-one precedence whereas streaming. The purpose is to make it possible for they’re getting essentially the most out of their viewership expertise via interactions, giveaways, and a mixture of totally different content material from our members and visitors.”

Ekeler has been streaming on Twitch and connecting with followers there since early 2020. He stated it’s a wonderful platform for getting that form of interplay with followers throughout a stream.

“Twitch is a superb match for an occasion like this as a result of it’s a extremely social platform. The explanation it’s acceptable to have our occasion right here is that we would like it to be an interactive social occasion the place visitors have real-time interplay with the viewers. Twitch is at all times seeking to push the inventive boundaries so far as what they’re placing out on their platform, which aligns with us at GGG in repeatedly placing out new and numerous content material that retains our followers engaged.”

With GGG total, the main target isn’t simply on selling streams from Ekeler. Different staff members they’ve embody Chargers vast receiver Mike Williams and defensive deal with Justin Jones, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox and working again Boston Scott, Las Vegas Raiders lengthy snapper Trent Sieg, New York Jets defensive finish Bryce Huff, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Grey, and IndyCar driver Daly. Their mission, as per their launch, is “to present athletes the instruments wanted to be a profitable gamer, together with tech setup, streaming teaching, inventive consulting, sub & follower development and sponsored occasion activations.” Ekeler stated the thought got here from seeing the connections he was capable of construct via streaming, and wanting to assist others do the identical.

“It’s been a spotlight for me as soon as I noticed the significance of neighborhood involvement and connecting with followers on a extra deeper stage than simply following on social media. I used to be rapidly capable of notice that making these deeper, offline connections goes to construct a stronger, extra long-term connection between followers and athletes. I wished to assist different athletes who wished to construct these identical stronger bonds do it to the most effective of their means.”

And whereas “Huge Recreation Streamer” and “GGG Draft Day” are elaborate occasions tied to NFL tentpoles, Ekeler stated they’ve alternatives to do occasions at a lot smaller scales, too; something concerned athletes are all for.

“GGG is seeking to do many kinds of social occasions all yr spherical. Any motive to return collectively, be social, and discuss amongst each other whether or not or not it’s for a sporting occasion, vacation, birthday, charity, event or past.”

GGG Draft Day will air on Ekeler’s Twitch channel on April 29 from 8 to 11 p.m. Japanese.

[Photo from Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports]