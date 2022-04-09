Charl Schwartzel summons Old Masters vibes to get into controversy again

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta National always has a trick or two up its sleeve, testing the invitees with all kinds of setup features that make the course sometimes bearable – but that’s all.

Friday’s second round of the Masters, a combination of Mother Nature enforcing cold weather in the mid-60s, covering the sun with clouds, winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph Growing up – not to mention the major setups – made finding Augusta National difficult.

However, the course also has an affinity for former champions, just think of Jack Nicklaus in 1986 or Tiger Woods in 2019, two big and recognizable names that came from oblivion, just one more green jacket capture To do and to advance myself in the Masters. Knowledge.

