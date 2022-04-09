Charl Schwartzell watches his 2011 Masters win before taking the lead

Augusta, Georgia – Charl Schwartzel saw it coming. Don’t miss out on six consecutive missed cuts on the PGA Tour this week. Schwartzel took a fortnight off, looked at old footage of Masters, and felt his confidence building up. The 2011 Masters champion now finds himself at 3-under 141 after a second-round 69 with overnight leader Sungjae Im (74) part of the clubhouse lead.
“The poor results didn’t really determine how I felt coming here,” said a reserve Schwartzel. “I actually took two weeks off, and as the two weeks went by, my confidence grew in the belief that I could win this tournament because I was starting to hit it really well and just look at the old footage. Saw it, and it still is.”
Schwartzel, 37, made tournament history 11 years ago when he…
