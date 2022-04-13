Charlene of Monaco would, in the beginning again, have made a pact with Prince Albert II

We thought she was back at The Rock for a medical follow-up, but according to Corriere della Sera, the princess would still have left to deviate from protocol.

Charlene of Monaco left the Rock again and did not join Switzerland as planned. according to italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Monegasque princess must have gone to Corsica. The mother of twins has been recovering at The Rock since March 12 but was recently spotted at Nice airport.

According to the Italian daily, the princess will have made an agreement with her husband for freedom of movement before fleeing for a while in Corsica and resuming their commitments. A rumor not confirmed by the princely state, who prefers to remain silent…