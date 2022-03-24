Charles and Camilla to begin three-day visit to Ireland

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin a three-day visit to Ireland today as part of a series of royal visits for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, are due to visit Tipperary and Waterford, with events planned for tomorrow and Friday.

Charles, the 95-year-old monarch’s eldest son and heir, is also due to meet dignitaries and officials.

Gardai said traffic restrictions would remain in place in Waterford tomorrow and at several locations in South Tipperary on Friday.

The couple will visit several attractions and end their trip at the Rock of Cashel on Friday, but Gardai said that “access for the general public to see the tour is very limited at all locations”.

The couple has visited Ireland five times …