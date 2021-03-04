Charles Barclay made a shocking entry about ‘Inside the NBA’: “I said 3 years and I’m going to move on to bigger and better things”. sport

Charles Barclay said how he got inside the NBA on TNT, admitting that it once seemed to be where he believed he would go.

Love them or hate them, insiders have been a big part of the NBA community for a long time. ‘Inside the nbaTNT includes four panelists, three of whom are former NBA players.

The show has been guest-starred by many people from time to time, but the main cast has stayed. They are Shaquille O’Neill, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Round Mound of Round. Charles barclay.

Although he does some strange work from time to time, ‘Chuckster’ is usually a goofy and lovable panelist. He has also become somewhat iconic in modern sports media, for his almost daily arguments with Sheik.

Recently, however, Charles Barclay revealed that his initial plans were with the ‘Inside NBA’, and boy is it interesting. Let’s get into it.

Charles Barclay makes an interesting entry about the show ‘Inside the NBA’

Charles Barclay has become one of the most important parts of the show ‘Inside NBA’ during his long stint with TNT. However, the former MVP has admitted that it was not part of his plan. Speaking on the subject, Chuck had to say this.

“When I took over, Ernie asked me how long I was going to be there. And I said that 3 years and I am going to move on to bigger and better things. But nothing bigger and better has happened, that’s why I’m stuck there. “

Despite this quote, Charles Barclay also stated that joining the Inside Crew was “the best decision of my life”. It is a good thing that he does not regret his actions. Because for us personally, the ‘Inside NBA’ will never be the same without him.