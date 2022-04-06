“Charles Barkley and Shaq Predict Lakers’ Playoff Missing in March”: NBA Giants Had a Prediction About Lakers’ Disastrous Season

Charles Barkley and Shaq both called on the Lakers to disappear from play-in tournaments all the way back in March. We think we need his crystal ball.

Former players have the best understanding of the game. While they can come up with some weird takes from time to time, their general takes are pretty accurate.

They understand team dynamics, opponents, schedules and time management. While many analysts had expectations from the Lakers this season, the two giants thought otherwise.

Shaq and Chuck saw it coming!

The Hall of Famers predicted the Lakers would be pulled out of the play-in tournament in March.