Charles Barkley Destroyed His Black Friends for Assuming He’ll Grab the Bill Every Time They Hang Out Since He’s Rich

If there’s one thing we know about Charles Barkley, it’s that he will always speak his mind and never mince his words no matter what the topic is. While Barkley is one of the most polarizing people in sports, the Hall of Famer will always draw a crowd since you never know what he will say.

People who think Barkley began speaking his mind once he joined Inside the NBA on TNT are misinformed. When he was a superstar in the NBA, Barkley used to dominate his opponents on the court and voice his opinion on any subject when a microphone was in front of him. It’s why he’s one of the funniest and well-known players in NBA history.

In 2005, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan went on The Oprah Winfrey show and talked about several topics. When Barkley spoke about how “cheap” Jordan was, Chuck also destroyed his Black friends at the same time.

Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to call out anyone

From Michael Jordan to LeBron James to Donald Trump, Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to call out anyone. The Round Mound of Rebound doesn’t care what people think about him and will challenge others if he thinks they are wrong.

Jordan and Barkley used to be very close friends. However, MJ stopped talking to Barkley after Sir Charles bashed His Airness for how he was running the Charlotte Hornets as the team’s owner.

Barkley is as brash as they come. He will always keep it real and never shy away from getting things off his chest no matter how controversial they are. It’s why media members love interviewing Barkley because his quotes will get them clicks.

When Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were friends and went on Oprah, the two NBA legends talked about money and being in the limelight as successful Black men. The Chuckster not only made fun of Jordan for being cheap, but he also threw Black people under the bus.

Charles Barkley on what friends expect from you when you get rich

Charles Barkley told Oprah that his friends always expect him to pay the bill whenever they go out to eat since he’s rich. The former MVP also took a shot at Black people, which was interesting since he’s Black.

“Like my other friends, they think I’m just there to pay the bill every night and his (MJ) friends too. I can tell you they expect him to grab the check. Once you get a certain amount of money, your friends, they just assume that you gonna grab the bill all the time. Especially Black folks.”

Both Jordan and Oprah started laughing when Barkley said, “Especially Black folks.” They probably have many Black friends who expect them to pay for dinner since they are wealthy.

Love him or hate him, Charles Barkley has always been and will always be must-see TV.

The Chuck Wagon was a fantastic player

In 1,073 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets, Charles Barkley averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He played in 11 All-Star games and won the 1992-93 MVP Award.

Barkley was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. He scored over 23,750 points and grabbed over 12,540 rebounds during his legendary career.

He never won an NBA title, but Charles Barkley is undoubtedly one of the best players in NBA history.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.