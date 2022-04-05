“Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas to win and let Kenny Smith hear it”: Chuck feeling himself after Kansas University beat UNC

His usual spirited self was after Charles Barkley came after one of his famous “guarantees”. He was sure to rub it in too!

March Madness is over. The Kansas Jayhawks made a historic comeback after defeating UNC to lift the NCAA title. No one was happier to see Kansas win than Charles Barkley.

At the same time, no one was more sad than Kenny Smith. The former UNC alum saw his team lose to the Jayhawks and was clearly upset.

The Jayhawks pulled off one of the most convincing comeback wins in tournament history. They won the game 72–69 but at one point, they fell behind by 15. It was one of the five biggest half-time losses in the title’s deciding history.

