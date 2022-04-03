Charles Barkley picks his college basketball national champion

Kansas beat Villanova 81-65 in the first of two national semifinal games on Saturday night in New Orleans, enough to make NBA hall-of-famer and basketball analyst Charles Barkley his pick in Monday’s national championship game. have seen.

“Let me tell you something. Not only that [Kansas] Going to play for the national championship on Monday, they are going to win the national championship on Monday. I’ve seen enough, they’re going to be tough for anyone to beat.” Barkley said during postgame coverage on TBS.

The Jayhawks enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory on the back of strong offensive performances from David McCormack (25 points) and Ochai Agbaji (21 points).

Although Villanova reduced Kansas’ lead to under 10 in less than five minutes…