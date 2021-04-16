Charles Barkley reveals why he’s rooting against Nets in title pursuit

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of superteams, which he’s made fairly clear over time, in sharing his opinions concerning the Warmth and Warriors groups of outdated.

And now he’s taken purpose at a brand new goal.

The Nets are in Barkley’s crosshairs, because of the method they’ve constructed their workforce over the previous few years. Signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant prior to now wasn’t sufficient, because the Nets acquired James Harden by way of commerce earlier this season — cementing the famous person group as the brand new Massive 3. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh began the pattern; Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Inexperienced then replicated the mannequin, profitable three titles within the course of.

And now the Nets have a Massive 3 of their very own, so that they’re in it to win it this season. Rebounding and protection will likely be attention-grabbing to observe, particularly within the playoffs, with the half-court being so essential, however within the meantime, the Nets are fairly rattling dominant.

Barkley doesn’t appear to be enthused about their title push, although. Actually, he’s rooting in opposition to them, which he revealed on the latest version of “Contained in the NBA.”

“I’m all the time going to root in opposition to Brooklyn,” Barkley stated. “I don’t like the best way they put the workforce collectively. You already know I’m by no means going to be a proponent of men teaming up. By no means going to be for it. I’m rooting for anyone to beat Brooklyn.”

Barkley in all probability isn’t alone in feeling that method. The Nets are the league’s new villains. Transfer over, Warriors.