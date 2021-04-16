LATEST

Charles Barkley reveals why he’s rooting against Nets in title pursuit

Avatar
By
Posted on
Charles Barkley reveals why he's rooting against Nets in title pursuit

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of superteams, which he’s made fairly clear over time, in sharing his opinions concerning the Warmth and Warriors groups of outdated.

And now he’s taken purpose at a brand new goal.

The Nets are in Barkley’s crosshairs, because of the method they’ve constructed their workforce over the previous few years. Signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant prior to now wasn’t sufficient, because the Nets acquired James Harden by way of commerce earlier this season — cementing the famous person group as the brand new Massive 3. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh began the pattern; Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Inexperienced then replicated the mannequin, profitable three titles within the course of.

And now the Nets have a Massive 3 of their very own, so that they’re in it to win it this season. Rebounding and protection will likely be attention-grabbing to observe, particularly within the playoffs, with the half-court being so essential, however within the meantime, the Nets are fairly rattling dominant.

Barkley doesn’t appear to be enthused about their title push, although. Actually, he’s rooting in opposition to them, which he revealed on the latest version of “Contained in the NBA.”

“I’m all the time going to root in opposition to Brooklyn,” Barkley stated. “I don’t like the best way they put the workforce collectively. You already know I’m by no means going to be a proponent of men teaming up. By no means going to be for it. I’m rooting for anyone to beat Brooklyn.”

Barkley in all probability isn’t alone in feeling that method. The Nets are the league’s new villains. Transfer over, Warriors.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
17
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top