Charles Barkley Rips Politicians: “They Divide & Conquer”

Charles Barkley is a legend for many reasons. One of those is his Hall-of-Fame NBA career. Another is because he’s never afraid to say what’s on his mind — whether good or bad — while he’s on live television.
Like many Americans in today’s political climate, Barkley has an opinion on politicians. After Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs‘ thrilling buzzer-beater win over UCLA in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on CBS Saturday night, Barkley took the time to state his thoughts on politicians.
Let’s just say the “Round Mound of Rebound” didn’t hold back.
Charles Barkley on Politicians: “They Divide and Conquer”
The CBS crew was talking about a pregame segment about the time Sen. Robert F. Kennedy “informed the crowd that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated” in Indianapolis in 1968, per USA Today.
Once co-host Ernie Johnson was done speaking, Barkley chimed in and didn’t mince any words speaking about racial tensions in America.
“Man, I think most white people and black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer,” Barkley said.
“I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, and their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got the money, let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class.’ I truly believe that in my heart.”
Barkley’s comments didn’t mention Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump by name. It’s clear the Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA All-Star is sick of feeling divided by those in the White House and Capitol.
What’s interesting is that the former NBA star who is married to a white woman mentions the “middle class” even though he’s likely worth more than the politicians he’s speaking about.
Barkley has been known to talk about controversial issues. Last year, Chuck offered his thoughts after nationwide protests broke out following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Instead of talking about racial equality, racial justice, and economic justice, we spend all our time worrying about who’s kneeling and not kneeling, what things are being said on buses, what’s being said on jerseys,” he said, according to Fox News. “I think we’re missing the point.”
March Madness wraps up with the NCAA Men’s Tournament title game between Gonzaga and Baylor. All eyes will be on Barkley once again. He could easily make more headlines as the nation tunes in.
